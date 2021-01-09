'Sex and the City' Revival Officially Ordered to Series at HBO Max (VIDEO)

It's official! Dust off your Manolo Blahniks and start thinking up some safe brunch plans because (most of) the ladies of Sex and the Cityare returning for a new story in HBO Max's And Just Like That....

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are reprising their iconic roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte for the 10-episode half-hour series. Production on the project will begin in New York City in last spring.

Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is attached once again in the same role, and the actresses join him as executive producers. King wrote and directed various episodes of the HBO series Sex and the City and helmed the movies released in 2008 and 2010.

Created for TV by Darren Star, Sex and the City is based on the book by Candice Bushnell, and And Just Like That... will pick up where their creation left off. While dealing with friendship in their 30s, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte will deal with the complicated reality of friendship in their 5os with this new entry.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, in a statement.

As previously rumored, Kim Cattrall's exclusion from this announcement is a strong indicator that Samantha Jones won't return for this new story, but only time will tell for sure. Along with series order reveal, Parker, Nixon, and Davis all shared a brief teaser video previewing And Just Like That..., check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

And Just Like That..., TBA, HBO Max