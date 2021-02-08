Has the Next ‘Bachelorette’ Been Revealed?

Season 25 of The Bachelor isn’t over yet, but one of the women hoping to win Matt James’ heart might just be the next Bachelorette.

The Reality Steve Twitter account — run by the plugged-in Bachelor blogger and podcaster — said that on the February 7 Women Tell All taping “Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette.”

(SPOILER): At the “Women Tell All” taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next “Bachelorette.” Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt. pic.twitter.com/bBuElpLGAv — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 7, 2021

This meshes with recent comments from ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety: “I would say with 99.9% certainty, The Bachelorette is going to be someone who comes from one of our previous seasons. Probably Matt’s, but at least someone who is familiar to Bachelor Nation.”

However, Thurston seemingly shot down those rumors with a post to her Instagram stories on February 7. “Reading my texts this morning like news to me,” she wrote. See it below.

Of course, Thurston can’t say anything if the rumor is, in fact, true. We’ll just have to wait until ABC’s announcement to find out if she will be the next Bachelorette. Stay tuned for other news about the show’s Season 17.