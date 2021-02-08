There’s only six episodes left of Wynonna Earp, but a lot’s about to happen.

First and foremost, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) — the (fictional) great-great granddaughter of Wyatt Earp — has her gun, Peacemaker, back, so she can take down demons, and she couldn’t be happier about it in the new trailer. Of course, not everything is working out as well.

“All I want is to stop feeling guilty for what I am when what I am is necessary,” she says in a voiceover at the beginning of the video.

Her sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), is worried about her — and for good reason. “You’re hunting all the time,” she tells Wynonna. “You’re not really sleeping.” When Wynonna disagrees, Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) corrects her soon-to-be sister-in-law: “You’re passing out. That’s not the same thing.”

That’s right, we can’t forget that Waverly and Nicole are finally officially engaged after the midseason finale proposal. And in the clip, Wynonna makes quite the entrance for the celebration with an excellent quip for Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), with whom she’d had a heartbreaking conversation at the end of the first set of Season 4 episodes.

Watch the video below for more, including a new Black Badge protocol, fog coming from the Garden, Nicole unconscious (!) and Doc aiming his gun at Wynonna.

While the finale is set for April 9, Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras said she’s “hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future” when Syfy announced the end of its run.

Wynonna Earp, Final Episodes Premiere, Friday, March 5, 10/9c, Syfy