See Miley Cyrus Perform With Billy Idol & Joan Jett in Super Bowl Pre-Show (VIDEO)

Super Bowl after-party Verizon Big Concert for Small Business may have run into snags — including production delays and host Tiffany Haddish dropping the F-bomb — but the big game’s NFL TikTok Tailgate pre-show with Miley Cyrus was an unmitigated success.

The music superstar and former coach on The Voice (who also appeared in the Verizon concert) brought her usual energetic stage presence to the delight of 7,500 vaccinated health care first responders. But it was when rock legends Joan Jett and Billy Idol took to the stage for some seriously epic performances with Cyrus that the house was brought down.

Idol and Cyrus sang songs including the former’s “Nightcrawling” and “White Wedding,” and Jett and Cyrus rocked out with “Bad Karma”, “Bad Reputation,” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”

Cyrus’s solo performance included a thank you to health care workers with her song “Angels Like You.”

Didn’t catch the performances live? Catch some of them below.

Miley Cyrus & Joan Jett Rock Tampa Bay

Miley Cyrus & Billy Idol

Miley Cyrus Thanks Health Care Heroes With ‘Angels Like You’

If you’re interested in the Verizon show, streamed online via Verizon’s YouTube and social channels, the below tweet will give you an idea of the proceedings.

tiffany haddish hosting this verizon small business benefit concert is quite something pic.twitter.com/8upU0uWWzg — bev francis (@bagelspride) February 8, 2021

Catch the full Verizon concert, which had some great performances, and also featured Alicia Keys, H.E.R., and more below: