‘A Wild Year On Earth’ Runs With Frisky Mustangs in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

BBC America’s breathtaking nature docuseries A Wild Year On Earth continues to traverse the globe, spending time with frisky wild mustangs in its latest installment, airing Saturday, February 6.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, above, the volatility of breeding season comes into focus as the stallions battle it out for dominance.

Narrated by Downton Abbey‘s Laura Carmichael, the installment titled “A Time of Volatility” focuses on the shifting seasons at the heart of North America, where tornadoes tear across the plains as mustang herds gather on the grasslands following winter.

With the females in heat, stallions are rearing for their chance to breed, but the competitive nature of their situation leads to the horse’s version of fist fighting … hoof fighting? See the wild creatures in their natural habitat in the sneak peek clip, and don’t miss the episode airing Saturday on BBC America.

