Ryan Seacrest Leaving E!’s ‘Live from the Red Carpet’ After 14 Years

E!’s Live from the Red Carpet is going to be very different going forward.

After 14 years of serving as its host, Ryan Seacrest is leaving, he announced on Instagram February 4. “I’ve decided to move on to new adventures,” he wrote in the caption alongside a photo of himself during one of the broadcasts. Who can blame him: Seacrest also hosts American Idol (returning for its fourth season on ABC on Sunday, February 14 at 8/7c), Live With Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa, and his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

The network added in its own statement, “E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!’s signature red carpet series. He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood’s biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family.”