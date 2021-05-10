Giuliana Rancic Reveals She’s Leaving E! ’Live From the Red Carpet’ After 20 Years

The E! network is getting another shake-up as Live From the Red Carpet host Giuliana Rancic is leaving the cable broadcaster after two decades.

Rancic confirmed her departure over the weekend in an Instagram post, announcing that she will be exploring new opportunities with E!’s parent company, NBCUniversal, where she will be “producing and bringing stories to life.”

“After 20 fabulous years hosting E!’s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” the longtime entertainment host captioned the photo. “To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life.”

Rancic also thanked her production team for the “beautiful memories” they made together and gave a shout-out to all the viewers who have followed her career over the years. “I love and appreciate you all and I sure hope you will join me as I enter this exciting new chapter,” she stated.

This news comes just months after the departure of Rancic’s former E! News co-anchor Jason Kennedy and her red carpet co-host Ryan Seacrest, both of whom ended their long-tenured careers with the entertainment news network.

Seacrest, who co-hosted Live From the Red Carpet for 14 years, wrote on Instagram back in February that he had “decided to move on to new adventures.” A month later, Kennedy, who had worked at E! for 16 years, took to the social media platform to do the same, announcing his departure to “pursue new opportunities.”

Queer Eye host Karamo Brown joined Rancic as Seacrest’s replacement for this year’s Golden Globes and Oscars red carpet events. There is no word yet on whether Brown will remain on as a host, nor are there any details on Rancic’s replacement.