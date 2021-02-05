Golden Globes Key Art Teases Tina Fey & Amy Poehler’s Return as Hosts

While we have to wait until February 3 for The Golden Globes Awards show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is giving us a first look at co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (below).

The two actors/comedians will host the event from different coasts, with Fey doing her duties at New York City’s Rainbow Room and Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The newly released key art (below) tells us that the former Saturday Night Live costars are “What the globe needs right now.” We tend to agree.

Fey and Poehler hosted the program in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

For viewers looking to get their fashion fill, tune into E! beginning at 6/7c for the Golden Globe Awards Pre-Show Special hosted by Giuliana Rancic.

78th Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, February 28, 8/9c, NBC