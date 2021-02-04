‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ to Stream on Disney+ This February

It’s possible that Disney+ is bringing another princess to its streaming library. The platform has announced that Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will join their listings beginning Friday, February 12.

The musical, starring Brandy in the titular role, has been a fan favorite since it debuted on November 2, 1997 as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney” on ABC.

Since its debut, the film earned several Emmy nominations and has been celebrated for its diverse cast which includes Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox.

Now, more than 20 years after Cinderella‘s premiere, the film has found its exclusive streaming home. Along with its dazzling cast, the film includes a bevy of tunes from the iconic songwriting duo Rodgers and Hammerstein including “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night,” “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” and more.

Just in time for Black History Month, the film joins Disney+’s “Celebrate Black Stories” collection which includes films such as Soul, Black Is King, Black Panther, Hidden Figures, and more. Don’t miss the mesmerizing musical when it arrives this February on Disney+.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Streaming Friday, February 12, Disney+