'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler to Develop Wakanda Series at Disney+

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his Proximity Media company has signed a five-year TV deal with the Walt Disney Company.

The announcement noted that Coogler, who is currently at work on a Black Panther sequel, will develop a new TV series based on the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+.

"It's an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella," Coogler said in a statement on behalf of Proximity Media.

"We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+," he continued. "We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."

No further details on the Wakanda-set series have been provided.

In December, Marvel announced that it wouldn't recast the role of King T'Challa, played by star Chadwick Boseman, who died last year from colon cancer.