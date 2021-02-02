Where to Stream 'This Is Us,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' & Other Shows Given the Post-Super Bowl Time Slot

Even if you're not a football fan, Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, has plenty for you to enjoy, from its commercials to the highly anticipated (or just much-hyped) TV show that airs right after the big game, whether a new episode or a series premiere.

This year, the prime CBS slot goes to the premiere of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, which then moves to its regular Sunday night time slot of 8/7c the following week. If you can't catch its first episode on the 7th — its 10/9c time period is approximate, and depends on when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish playing — don't worry, it streams on CBS All Access the next day.

Over the years, the other shows given the coveted post-Super Bowl slot have included new episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Blacklist, and the premiere of shows including Family Guy. And now, some of these high-profile episodes are available to stream. To find out which ones are and where, check out our guide below.

Netflix

2006: Grey's Anatomy, "It's the End of the World" (Season 2, Episode 16)

2007: Criminal Minds, "The Big Game" (Season 2, Episode 14)

2011: Glee, "The Sue Sylvester Shuffle" (Season 2, Episode 11) (also Amazon)

2014: New Girl, "Prince" (Season 3, Episode 14)

2015: The Blacklist, "Luther Braxton" (Season 2, Episode 9)

Hulu

1988: The Wonder Years, "Pilot" (Series Premiere)

1997: The X-Files, "Leonard Betts" (Season 4, Episode 12)

1999: Family Guy, "Death Has a Shadow" (Series Premiere)

2000: The Practice, ""New Evidence" (Season 4, Episode 12)

2001: Survivor: The Australian Outback, "Stranded" (Season 2 Premiere) (also CBS All Access)

2002: Malcolm in the Middle, "Company Picnic" (Season 3, Episodes 11 & 12) (also IMDb TV)

2004: Survivor: All-Stars, "They're Back!" (Season 8 Premiere) (also CBS All Access)

2005: American Dad, "Pilot" (Series Premiere)

2010: Undercover Boss, "Waste Management" (Series Premiere) (also CBS All Access, Peacock, Amazon)

2013: Elementary, "The Deductionist" (Season 1, Episode 14)

2014: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, "Operation: Broken Feather" (Season 1, Episode 15) (also Peacock)

2017: 24: Legacy, "12:00 PM - 1:00 PM" (Series Premiere)

2018: This Is Us, "Super Bowl Sunday" (Season 2, Episode 14)

2020: The Masked Singer, "The Season Kick Off Mask Off: Group A" (Season 3 Premiere)

Amazon Prime Video/IMDb TV

1998: 3rd Rock from the Sun, "36! 24! 36! Dick" (Season 3, Episodes 14 and 15) (also Peacock)

2002: Malcolm in the Middle, "Company Picnic" (Season 3, Episodes 11 & 12) (also Hulu)

2003: Alias, "Phase One" (Season 2, Episode 13)

2008: House, "Frozen" (Season 4, Episode 11) (also Peacock)

2010: Undercover Boss, "Waste Management" (Series Premiere) (also CBS All Access, Hulu, Peacock)

2011: Glee, "The Sue Sylvester Shuffle" (Season 2, Episode 11) (also Netflix)

CBS All Access

2001: Survivor: The Australian Outback, "Stranded" (Season 2 Premiere) (also Hulu)

2004: Survivor: All-Stars, "They're Back!" (Season 8 Premiere) (also Hulu)

2010: Undercover Boss, "Waste Management" (Series Premiere) (also Peacock, Hulu, Amazon)

Peacock

1984: Airwolf, "Shadow of the Hawke" (Series Premiere)

1998: 3rd Rock from the Sun, "36! 24! 36! Dick" (Season 3, Episodes 14 and 15) (also Amazon)

2008: House, "Frozen" (Season 4, Episode 11) (also Amazon)

2009: The Office, "Stress Relief" (Season 5, Episodes 14 & 15)

2010: Undercover Boss, "Waste Management" (Series Premiere) (also CBS All Access, Hulu, Amazon)

2014: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, "Operation: Broken Feather" (Season 1, Episode 15) (also Hulu)

Disney+

1999: The Simpsons, "Sunday, Cruddy Sunday" (Season 10, Episode 12)

2005: The Simpsons, "Homer and Ned's Hail Mary Pass" (Season 16, Episode 8)

HBO Max

1996: Friends, "The One After the Super Bowl" (Season 2, Episodes 12 & 13)