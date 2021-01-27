'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan to Headline HBO Max Limited Series Set in Australia

Jamie Dornan (The Fall, Fifty Shades of Grey) is set to headline HBO Max's upcoming limited series The Tourist from Two Brothers Pictures.

This six-episode thriller is from writers Harry and Jack Williams as a co-production with BBC One, Stan, and ZDF. Joining Dornan are stars Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Cursed), and Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings).

Filming is set to take place in the Australian outback, which serves as the backdrop for a story about a British man (Dorman) who is pursued by a tank truck in a cat and mouse chase that lands him in the hospital. When he awakes, he doesn't remember who he is, but that doesn't stop figures from his past from continuing to pursue him.

Macdonald plays Helen Chambers, a probationary constable, Brune-Franklin portrays Luci, a waitress who is swept up in the unusual predicament, and Weaving's role is that of Agent Lachlan Rogers, said to be one of Australia's best detectives leading Major Crime for the state police.

"The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I've ever read," Dornan said about the project in a statement released to the press. "I can't wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people."