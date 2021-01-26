'The Office': Cast & Creator Reflect on Moments That Make Them Laugh (VIDEO)

The Office may have finished its TV run in 2013, but the much-loved comedy continues to live on via NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock.

In celebration of the show's streaming arrival, TV Insider caught up with the cast and series creator to reflect on some of the moments that still make them laugh all these years later. While Oscar Nuñez, Kate Flannery, and Andy Buckley's characters — Oscar Martinez, Meredith Palmer, and David Wallace — may have gotten wrapped up in crazy workspace shenanigans, they have nothing but love for Scranton's Dunder Mifflin branch.

Along with creator Greg Daniels, they're opening up about the episodes fans associate most with them, musing on what shows their characters would be bingeing, reminiscing about behind the scenes moments, and more.

One thing they all seem to agree on is Steve Carell's comedic genius as branch boss Michael Scott. "Steve is such a genius. He makes the simplest things beyond funny," Flannery says, in the video above. Buckley echoes Flannery, adding, "obviously, anytime I'm in a scene with Steve... I would always ruin three takes, at least, because I would be laughing."

See what the else the stars and Daniels had to say about the comedy, and don't forget to check out The Office as well as the special "Super Fan" episodes with extra content and behind-the-scenes bonuses.

The Office, Streaming now, Peacock