‘The Office’ Turns 15 — Looking Back at 15 Memorable Moments (PHOTOS)
Fifteen years ago, on March 24, 2005, fans were introduced to one of TV’s most beloved comedies — NBC’s enduring half-hour series The Office.
Even nearly 10 years after it concluded, viewers still can’t get enough of the workplace hilarity pouring out of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company’s Scranton, Pennsylvania branch. From Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) many quirks to Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly’s (Jenna Fischer) love story, there are more than enough moments to reminisce about on this special day.
And while now would be the perfect time for a rewatch, if you’re not ready for that, we’ve got you covered with some of The Office‘s most memorable moments in the gallery above. Don’t miss this chance to walk down memory lane by reliving the laughs essential to the series.
The Office, Streaming now, Netflix