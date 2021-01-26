Demi Lovato to Star in and Produce NBC Comedy Pilot, 'Hungry'

Pop superstar and actress Demi Lovato, who began her TV career as a kid on Barney & Friends in 2002, will star and co-exec produce the comedy series Hungry, currently in development at NBC.

Reported to be a single-camera comedy, it comes from Universal TV and Suzanne Martin, whose credits include Will & Grace (executive producer and writer), Hot in Cleveland (creator) and Frasier (producer and writer).

The series will be about friends who belong to a food issues support group. Lovato has been upfront about her mental health issues, including her struggles with bulimia.

Other producers include Hazy Mills — formed by Emmy-winner Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Todd Milliner — and SB Projects.

NBC's development roster, according to The Hollywood Reporter, also includes "three holdovers from the 2020 cycle: romantic comedies Crazy for You and Someone Out There and Jefferies, starring comedian Jim Jefferies."

Lovato's other TV credits include a recurring role on the Will & Grace revival, Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010).

Most recently, she seems to have had a blast performing at the Celebrating America special in honor of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration:

It was an absolute HONOR to perform tonight for our @POTUS, @VP, & the entirety of our United States of America ❤️🇺🇸 This is a night I will NEVER forget. Thank you to everyone who joined me to sing “Lovely Day” by the late Bill Withers. Such an inspiring night 🤍#Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/aG8kWy6Dt1 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 21, 2021

Stay tuned for more Hungry news.