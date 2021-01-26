Demi Lovato to Star in and Produce NBC Comedy Pilot, 'Hungry'

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Pop superstar and actress Demi Lovato, who began her TV career as a kid on Barney & Friends in 2002, will star and co-exec produce the comedy series Hungry, currently in development at NBC.

Reported to be a single-camera comedy, it comes from Universal TV and Suzanne Martin, whose credits include Will & Grace (executive producer and writer), Hot in Cleveland (creator) and Frasier (producer and writer).

Kyla Pratt Shares Her Excitement & Fears About 'The Proud Family' Revival on Disney+See Also

Kyla Pratt Shares Her Excitement & Fears About 'The Proud Family' Revival on Disney+

The star talks the Disney+ reboot, and how the animated show is tackling some pretty tough issues.

The series will be about friends who belong to a food issues support group. Lovato has been upfront about her mental health issues, including her struggles with bulimia.

Other producers include Hazy Mills — formed by Emmy-winner Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Todd Milliner — and SB Projects.

NBC's development roster, according to The Hollywood Reporter, also includes "three holdovers from the 2020 cycle: romantic comedies Crazy for You and Someone Out There and Jefferies, starring comedian Jim Jefferies."

Brie Larson to Star in Apple TV+ Drama 'Lessons in Chemistry' See Also

Brie Larson to Star in Apple TV+ Drama 'Lessons in Chemistry' 

The drama, set in the early 1960s, is based on Bonnie Garmus' upcoming debut novel.

Lovato's other TV credits include a recurring role on the Will & Grace revival, Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010).

Most recently, she seems to have had a blast performing at the Celebrating America special in honor of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration:

Stay tuned for more Hungry news.