Ghosts always goes big for Halloween, and it seems that Season 4 is making no exceptions for the residents of Woodstone in the upcoming installment that will air on Halloween night!

In anticipation of the episode’s arrival, CBS has already unveiled first-look photos from the must-see event titled, “Halloween 4: The Witch.” According to the episode’s logline, the ghosts are seeking some excitement during a “low-key Halloween” and join Puritan Patience (Mary Holland) in putting Sam (Rose McIver) on a witch trial. What that looks like will remain to be seen.

As fans have seen over the years, Halloween is always an eventful holiday for Sam, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and their rag-tag group of spirits. Among the ghosts appearing in this spooky chapter, based on the photos, are Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), and Pete (Richie Moriarty).

In the photos, below, viewers get a glimpse at Sam’s costume, which appears to take after Regency-era styles; whether Jane Austen or more modern fare like Bridgerton is her inspiration is unclear. Regardless, it would seem that she’s personally offended Patience, putting her in the Puritan spirit’s crosshairs.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come in the event episode, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from Ghosts this Halloween.

Ghosts, “Halloween 4: The Witch,” Premieres Thursday, October 31, 8:31/7:31c, CBS