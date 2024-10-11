‘Ghosts’: Patience Puts Sam on Trial in Halloween Episode ‘The Witch’ (PHOTOS)

Ghosts always goes big for Halloween, and it seems that Season 4 is making no exceptions for the residents of Woodstone in the upcoming installment that will air on Halloween night!

In anticipation of the episode’s arrival, CBS has already unveiled first-look photos from the must-see event titled, “Halloween 4: The Witch.” According to the episode’s logline, the ghosts are seeking some excitement during a “low-key Halloween” and join Puritan Patience (Mary Holland) in putting Sam (Rose McIver) on a witch trial. What that looks like will remain to be seen.

As fans have seen over the years, Halloween is always an eventful holiday for Sam, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and their rag-tag group of spirits. Among the ghosts appearing in this spooky chapter, based on the photos, are Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), and Pete (Richie Moriarty).

In the photos, below, viewers get a glimpse at Sam’s costume, which appears to take after Regency-era styles; whether Jane Austen or more modern fare like Bridgerton is her inspiration is unclear. Regardless, it would seem that she’s personally offended Patience, putting her in the Puritan spirit’s crosshairs.

Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come in the event episode, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from Ghosts this Halloween.

Ghosts, “Halloween 4: The Witch,” Premieres Thursday, October 31, 8:31/7:31c, CBS

Mary Holland and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Philippe Bosse/CBS

Sam appears to be in Patience’s crosshairs  as the Puritan spirit stares her down.

Mary Holland in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Philippe Bosse/CBS

How will the newbie to the group behave on the spooky holiday? Only time will tell.

Rebecca Wisocky, Asher Grodman, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Perhaps Patience’s fixation has something to do with this statue that has caught Hetty, Trevor, and Alberta’s attention.

Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Perhaps Jay is observing the same thing as he looks at Sam, who appears to have a strikingly similar look to the statue in her Halloween costume.

Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

While Trevor, Hetty, and Alberta get a closer look…

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Tristan D. Lalla in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Jay takes time to greet his pal and unofficial Woodstone employee Mark.

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4
CBS

Sam gets into the holiday spirit with this pumpkin decoration.

Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Devan Chandler Long, Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, and Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Philippe Bosse/CBS

Could Hetty, Isaac, Alberta, Thorfinn, Flower, Pete, and Trevor be reacting to Sam’s holiday cheer or something else?

Rebecca Wisocky and Brandon Scott Jones in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Philippe Bosse/CBS

Surely Hetty and Isaac know. Stay tuned to find out how the Halloween episode plays out.

