‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Drops Price of House Where Son Garrison Died

[Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.]

Janelle Brown has reduced the listing price of her late son Garrison’s Flagstaff, Arizona residence by $26,000. The Sister Wives star was selling the four-bedroom, two-bathroom in September for $425,000. According to the property records on Zillow, that number has come down to $399,000 after less than 30 days on the market. With no spouse or children, the property goes to the deceased parents, according to Arizona’s intestate succession law.

The townhome features fresh paint and vinyl floors. Its bottom level has the living room with a gas fireplace, kitchen, pantry, laundry/washer dryer, and an office/den with a 3/4th bath. The four bedrooms are upstairs along with a full bathroom. There is also a small fenced courtyard and backyard.

Garrison bought the place in December 2021 for $329,000. The home was where the 25-year-old’s body was found on March 25. His brother Gabriel Brown, who also lived with him, was reportedly the one who initially found him. The reality star had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which was confirmed by the Coconino County Medical Examiner autopsy obtained by People, It was ruled as death by suicide.

The house was shown on a number of episodes of the TLC show. Brown remembered Garrison in a September post on Instagram, six months from the date of his passing.

“You come up in my photo memories almost every day,” she wrote. “Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone. And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back. I know you fought hard but in the end, you just couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Garrison’s dad Kody opened up to People about regretting not taking advantage of his time time with him. “I want to go out to dinner again. I want to sit down. I want to have a beer,” he said in the interview. “I want [Garrison] to try and make me laugh because he was that way. The only regret is just, gosh, I would just do that more often.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives premiered on September 15. Despite being filmed at the end of 2022, the episode did open with a look at the timeline in regards to Garrison’s death to what’s happening in the episodes to come.

“This season of Sister Wives began filming in late 2022,” the note read. “On March 5, 2024, Kody and Janelle’s son Garrison passed away. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.” The series does plan to address what happened and the fallout at some point.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.