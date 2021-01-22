Brie Larson to Star in Apple TV+ Drama 'Lessons in Chemistry' 

Apple TV+ has another series based on a book coming soon.

The streaming service has ordered Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Brie Larson, straight to series. The drama, set in the early 1960s, is based on Bonnie Garmus' upcoming debut novel. (It's set to be published in spring 2022.)

Larson will play Elizabeth Zott, who can't follow her dreams of being a scientist because society thinks women should be in the domestic, not professional, sphere.

"When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has," the logline reads. "She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes…all the while craving a return to her true love: science."

Writer Susannah Grant (Unbelievable) will executive produce with Larsen, Jason Bateman, and Michael Costigan.

Other Apple Originals from renowned storytellers and based on books include Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux, Lisey's Story, written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Julianne Moore, Custom of the Country from director Sofia Coppola and adapted from Edith Wharton's novel, Five Days At Memorial, a new limited series, from John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, and global series Shantaram and Pachinko.