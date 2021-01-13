Rebel Wilson to Host 'Pooch Perfect,' a Dog Grooming Competition Series on ABC

If you love man's best friend, this new competition show coming to ABC in 2021 is for you.

On January 13, ABC picked up the dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect, with actress Rebel Wilson as host and television personality Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky, and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris as judges. It will air this spring, with an exact date to be announced soon.

Across eight episodes, 10 of the best dog groomers in the country and their assistants will participate in a series of outrageous themed challenge. Each week consists of two challenges: the Immunity Puppertunity and the Ultimutt showdown. The teams' "epic grooming trans-fur-mations" will face off on the "dogwalk," with one eliminated each week. In the finale, the top three teams will compete to take home the cash prize and Pooch Perfect first place trophy.

Wilson shared the news across her social media channels, promising the "amazing and super cute show" will be "paw-some." Watch her video announcement below.

Pooch Perfect is produced by Beyond Media Rights Limited, with Wilson, Elan Gale, and Sonya Wilkes as executive producers. Nicole Anthony, Mike Rosen, Carley Simpson, and Matthew Silverberg are co-executive producers.