'90 Day Fiancé' Announces New Spinoff 'The Single Life'

You can never have too much of a good thing, at least, that's what the producers of the spin-off-happy 90 Day Fiancé seem to think with the announcement that 90 Day: The Single Life is being added to the lineup. Shaun Robinson, host of 90 Day Bares All, announced the news January 24 during an episode of her Discovery+ show. And she revealed that Molly Hopkins has been lined up as one of its stars. 90 Day favorite Colt Johnson also shared a trailer for the new show, revealing that he'll be joining the cast along with Big Ed Brown, Fernanda Flores, Brittany Banks, and Danielle Mullins.

The latest spinoff is a fresh twist to the 90 Day franchise as all cast members will be single and re-entering the dating scene after their reality TV breakups.

"I think you are going to see a lot of really crazy good times and maybe some not so good," Molly told Robinson.

The mom-of-two was featured in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2017, where she fell for Luis Mendes, who she met in a bar while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. The pair married and went to live in Georgia, but split six months later and then got divorced. Luis has since married another woman. Now Molly is hoping to find love again.

Among the slew of other shows in the ever-expanding franchise are 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Journey, and The Other Way Strikes Back.

90 Day: The Single Life Premiere February 21, Discovery+