If you're a 90 Day Fiancé fan, have we got something for you.

The franchise is expanding with 90 Day Diaries, on Discovery+, a show that offers an "intimate look" at what it calls your favorite couples, from their own perspectives. Premiering January 4, 2021 (the day the streaming service launches), it's shot by the cast members themselves as they go about their day-to-day lives.

TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the trailer (above). Learn who's starting new chapters in their lives, who's spilling secrets, who's planning a baby, who might be cheating, and more.

90 Day Diaries is just one of four series in the franchise coming to Discovery+. The others are: 90 Day Bares All (the cast members are "completely uncensored" as they share stories), 90 Day Journey (miniseries detailing each couple's story), and The Other Way Strikes Back! (the spinoff's duos go behind the scenes of Season 2).

90 Day Diaries, Series Premiere, Monday, January 4, 2021, Discovery+