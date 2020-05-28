'90 Day Fiancé' Star Fernanda Flores Dating 'Bachelorette' Alum Clay Harbor

Following her split from ex-husband Jonathan Rivera, 90 Day Fiancé star Fernanda Flores has moved on with Bachelor Nation’s own Clay Harbor.

Fernanda revealed that she and Jonathan signed divorce papers during the Monday, May 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. In the episode, the 22-year-old also shared she’s been seeing someone new and that she’s going on a virtual date with someone who’s been on “a few reality shows.”

This person was, of course, revealed to be Clay, who was first on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and also appeared on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

According to Fernanda, she and Clay were introduced through social media and they actually went on their first date prior to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, she wasn’t quite ready to start dating again, but now that she's officially moved on from Jonathan, she's decided she’s ready to pursue something with Clay.

The pair’s Zoom date consisted of eating, drinking wine, and Clay showing off his salsa dance moves. Clay also said he’d text Fernanda as they were ending the date.

Fernanda and Jonathan, who starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, first met at a club in Mexico and they were engaged just three months later. They married in May 2018, but they had issues early on. Their divorce was then finalized in March 2020.

In fact, Fernanda shared a video of herself outside of a Chicago courthouse on the day their divorce was finalized. "Officially single! By forgiving and closing chapters you open your heart to more blessings to come in your way," she wrote.

"I can’t thank you enough to all my followers, friends and family for all your love and support in all this journey. This isn't a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me."

Do you think Fernanda and Clay have a future together? Let us know what you think about this new couple in the comments below!