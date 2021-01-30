'Firefly Lane's Tully & Kate Are the BFFs Good Movies Are Made of

A lively, sexy and sometimes heartbreaking drama, Firefly Lane follows adventurous journalist Tully Hart and caring mom Kate Mularkey (Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, above) through decades of friendship.

"It captures their very unique spirits," Heigl says of the series, based on Kristin Hannah's 2008 bestseller. "They've [each] found that one person who gets you, but there are ups and downs."

The story blends three eras of their lives: middle age in 2003; early TV news careers in the 1980s; and 1970s teen years (Ali Skovbe plays young Tully; Roan Curtis is Kate).

Hurdles arise, like Kate's marriage, which leaves Tully feeling excluded, but "they love each other regardless," Chalke says. Watch with your bestie.

Firefly Lane, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 3, Netflix