What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in April 2023

Netflix has a solid month of programming in place for the month of April as returning favorites and fresh titles join the streaming library.

Among some of the must-see selections are new series like BEEF, Transatlantic, and Florida Man, as well as returning fares such as Sweet Tooth, Firefly Lane, and Workin’ Moms. Additionally, the nostalgic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and the documentary Chimp Empire adds to the variety of options available.

Below, we’re rounding up all the titles coming and going from Netflix in April 2023 and highlighting a few of the selections mentioned above. Scroll down for the full listing, and let us know what you’ll be streaming in the comments section below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

April TBA

Ex-Addicts Club — NETFLIX SERIES

Welcome to Eden: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series — NETFLIX SERIES

April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

April 4

My Name Is Mo’Nique — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Signing — NETFLIX SERIES

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 6

BEEF — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Stand

April 7

Chupa — NETFLIX FILM

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — NETFLIX FILM

Oh Belinda — NETFLIX FILM

Thicker Than Water — NETFLIX SERIES

Transatlantic — NETFLIX SERIES

In 1940, before the United States entered into World War II, American journalist Varian Fry (Cory Michael Smith) volunteered “out of a sense of moral justice” to travel to unoccupied southern France and rescue antiNazi and Jewish intellectuals, says Anna Winger, the creator of this seven-episode historical thriller. The story follows Fry and Chicago heiress Mary Jayne Gold (Gillian Jacobs, right, with Lucas Englander) as their mission expands from saving famous artists such as Marc Chagall and Max Ernst to smuggling several thousand desperate refugees over the Pyrenees mountains to Spain, evading French police and an unfriendly American consul (Corey Stoll). “It’s not really a dark story,” promises Winger. “It’s a celebration of life.”

April 8

Hunger — NETFLIX FILM

April 10

CoComelon: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 11

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 12

American Manhunter: The Boston Marathon Bombing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks — NETFLIX COMEDY

Operation: Nation — NETFLIX FILM

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Florida Man — NETFLIX SERIES

It’s a tried-and-true formula — a struggling ex-cop is offered one quick gig that quickly gets complicated —but in the hands of Edgar Ramírez, it’s a dark and dangerous winner. The title star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story plays Mike Valentine, who returns to the Sunshine State to track down a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend (Abbey Lee) and is soon dealing with lots of shady folks in an eight-episode series that’s fit for fans of Body Heat.

Obsession — NETFLIX SERIES

April 14

Phenomena — NETFLIX FILM

Queenmaker — NETFLIX SERIES

Queens on the Run — NETFLIX FILM

Seven Kings Must Die — NETFLIX FILM

Weathering — NETFLIX FILM

April 15

Doctor Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 18

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich — NETFLIX SERIES

Longest Third Date — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 19

Chimp Empire — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the co-director of Oscar winner My Octopus Teacher, this docuseries covers a year in the lives of the largest group of chimpanzees ever discovered—the Ngogo chimps in Uganda—as they transform from a period of contentment and growth into one of bitter rivalry over land and resources that splits them up. Mahershala Ali narrates the real-life tale, featuring a diverse array of chimps that sit on both sides of the evolving conflict: alpha males and young rivals, new moms and vulnerable infants, adolescents feeling their way into adulthood, and soldiers and survivors. There are also plenty of lighter moments within the tension, and quiet time and humor—in other words, a wealth of parallels to human beings.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — NETFLIX FILM

Yes, it really has been 30 years since galactic wizard Zordon empowered five teens to protect the Earth from evil. And Once & Always celebrates the legacy of the franchise. In this film special, a familiar threat resurfaces, and the heroes must save the day, now with the help of two original stars of the Power Rangers series: David Yost (Blue Ranger Billy Cranston) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Black Ranger Zack Taylor).

April 20

The Diplomat — NETFLIX SERIES

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — NETFLIX FILM

April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Rachael Leigh Cook knows her way around a rom-com, but the She’s All That star’s latest has an international twist. Playing a travel exec who treats her broken heart with an undercover trip to Vietnam, she meets a captivating expat guide (Scott Ly) who seems to know the way to her heart. One of the first U.S. films shot in the Asian nation, Tourist’s Guide, says Cook, looks at “the idea of restarting your life.” For rom-com fans, this one’s worth booking passage.

Chokehold — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

One More Time — NETFLIX FILM

Rough Diamonds — NETFLIX SERIES

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 25

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 26

The Good Bad Mother — NETFLIX SERIES

Kiss, Kiss! — NETFLIX FILM

Love After Music — NETFLIX SERIES

Workin’ Moms: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 27

Firefly Lane: Season 2, Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Only seven episodes remain in the popular drama series. The first half of Season 2 ended with lots of important loose ends to tie up for lifelong pals Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). Kate missed the chance to tell her bestie about her breast cancer diagnosis because Tully was heading out to Antarctica on assignment. How dire are things with Kate? And is this the event needed for the women to finally repair what has become a fractured friendship?

The Matchmaker — NETFLIX FILM

The Nurse — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 28

AKA — NETFLIX FILM

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — NETFLIX SERIES

Leaving This Month:

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

What Lies Below

Hush

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

Married at First Sight: Season 10

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Bill Nye: Science Guy

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

* With Additional Reporting by Ileane Rudolph