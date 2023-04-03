What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in April 2023
Netflix has a solid month of programming in place for the month of April as returning favorites and fresh titles join the streaming library.
Among some of the must-see selections are new series like BEEF, Transatlantic, and Florida Man, as well as returning fares such as Sweet Tooth, Firefly Lane, and Workin’ Moms. Additionally, the nostalgic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and the documentary Chimp Empire adds to the variety of options available.
Below, we’re rounding up all the titles coming and going from Netflix in April 2023 and highlighting a few of the selections mentioned above. Scroll down for the full listing, and let us know what you’ll be streaming in the comments section below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
April TBA
Ex-Addicts Club — NETFLIX SERIES
Welcome to Eden: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 1
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson’s War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Zombieland
April 2
War Sailor: Limited Series — NETFLIX SERIES
April 3
Magic Mixies: Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
April 4
My Name Is Mo’Nique — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Signing — NETFLIX SERIES
April 5
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 6
BEEF — NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Stand
April 7
Chupa — NETFLIX FILM
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — NETFLIX FILM
Oh Belinda — NETFLIX FILM
Thicker Than Water — NETFLIX SERIES
Transatlantic — NETFLIX SERIES
In 1940, before the United States entered into World War II, American journalist Varian Fry (Cory Michael Smith) volunteered “out of a sense of moral justice” to travel to unoccupied southern France and rescue antiNazi and Jewish intellectuals, says Anna Winger, the creator of this seven-episode historical thriller. The story follows Fry and Chicago heiress Mary Jayne Gold (Gillian Jacobs, right, with Lucas Englander) as their mission expands from saving famous artists such as Marc Chagall and Max Ernst to smuggling several thousand desperate refugees over the Pyrenees mountains to Spain, evading French police and an unfriendly American consul (Corey Stoll). “It’s not really a dark story,” promises Winger. “It’s a celebration of life.”
April 8
Hunger — NETFLIX FILM
April 10
CoComelon: Season 8 — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 11
All American: Homecoming Season 2
Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — NETFLIX COMEDY
April 12
American Manhunter: The Boston Marathon Bombing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks — NETFLIX COMEDY
Operation: Nation — NETFLIX FILM
Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Florida Man — NETFLIX SERIES
It’s a tried-and-true formula — a struggling ex-cop is offered one quick gig that quickly gets complicated —but in the hands of Edgar Ramírez, it’s a dark and dangerous winner. The title star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story plays Mike Valentine, who returns to the Sunshine State to track down a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend (Abbey Lee) and is soon dealing with lots of shady folks in an eight-episode series that’s fit for fans of Body Heat.
Obsession — NETFLIX SERIES
April 14
Phenomena — NETFLIX FILM
Queenmaker — NETFLIX SERIES
Queens on the Run — NETFLIX FILM
Seven Kings Must Die — NETFLIX FILM
Weathering — NETFLIX FILM
April 15
Doctor Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
Time Trap
April 16
The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
The Nutty Boy Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 17
Oggy Oggy: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 18
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich — NETFLIX SERIES
Longest Third Date — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 19
Chimp Empire — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From the co-director of Oscar winner My Octopus Teacher, this docuseries covers a year in the lives of the largest group of chimpanzees ever discovered—the Ngogo chimps in Uganda—as they transform from a period of contentment and growth into one of bitter rivalry over land and resources that splits them up. Mahershala Ali narrates the real-life tale, featuring a diverse array of chimps that sit on both sides of the evolving conflict: alpha males and young rivals, new moms and vulnerable infants, adolescents feeling their way into adulthood, and soldiers and survivors. There are also plenty of lighter moments within the tension, and quiet time and humor—in other words, a wealth of parallels to human beings.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — NETFLIX FILM
Yes, it really has been 30 years since galactic wizard Zordon empowered five teens to protect the Earth from evil. And Once & Always celebrates the legacy of the franchise. In this film special, a familiar threat resurfaces, and the heroes must save the day, now with the help of two original stars of the Power Rangers series: David Yost (Blue Ranger Billy Cranston) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Black Ranger Zack Taylor).
April 20
The Diplomat — NETFLIX SERIES
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — NETFLIX FILM
April 21
A Tourist’s Guide to Love — NETFLIX FILM
Rachael Leigh Cook knows her way around a rom-com, but the She’s All That star’s latest has an international twist. Playing a travel exec who treats her broken heart with an undercover trip to Vietnam, she meets a captivating expat guide (Scott Ly) who seems to know the way to her heart. One of the first U.S. films shot in the Asian nation, Tourist’s Guide, says Cook, looks at “the idea of restarting your life.” For rom-com fans, this one’s worth booking passage.
Chokehold — NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
One More Time — NETFLIX FILM
Rough Diamonds — NETFLIX SERIES
April 22
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 25
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
John Mulaney: Baby J — NETFLIX COMEDY
April 26
The Good Bad Mother — NETFLIX SERIES
Kiss, Kiss! — NETFLIX FILM
Love After Music — NETFLIX SERIES
Workin’ Moms: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 27
Firefly Lane: Season 2, Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Only seven episodes remain in the popular drama series. The first half of Season 2 ended with lots of important loose ends to tie up for lifelong pals Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). Kate missed the chance to tell her bestie about her breast cancer diagnosis because Tully was heading out to Antarctica on assignment. How dire are things with Kate? And is this the event needed for the women to finally repair what has become a fractured friendship?
The Matchmaker — NETFLIX FILM
The Nurse — NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 28
AKA — NETFLIX FILM
InuYasha: Season 6
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving This Month:
Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3
What Lies Below
Hush
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
Married at First Sight: Season 10
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Bill Nye: Science Guy
The IT Crowd: Series 1-5
Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3
Den of Thieves
Empire State
Leap Year
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
* With Additional Reporting by Ileane Rudolph