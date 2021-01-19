'Saved by the Bell' Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Cue Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) singing "I'm so excited" (and stop before the tears).

Peacock renewed its Saved by the Bell sequel for a second season on January 19. Like its first season, it will consist of 10 episodes.

The revival returns to Bayside High as alumni Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), now governor of California, sends the students there after their school gets swept up in the closings of underfunded high schools. Among the issues covered are race, inclusion, class, and education. Also appearing from the original series are Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly), and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Marie Turtle).

"I'm thrilled that Saved by the Bell has been renewed," writer and co-executive producer Tracey Wigfield said in a statement. "Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot."

Franco Bario and Peter Engel are also co-executive producers.

Saved by the Bell, Season 2, TBA, Peacock