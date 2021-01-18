Critics Choice Awards 2021: 'Ozark,' 'The Crown' & More Among TV Nominations

Some of the past year's most buzzed-about shows are being honored in the Critics Choice Awards nominations which were unveiled January 18.

The annual awards event honoring film and television will announce winners during a live ceremony on Sunday, March 7. Hosted by Taye Diggs, the Critics Choice Association has revealed its first round of Critics Choice Awards honorees with TV nominations. Film nominees will be revealed early next month on February 7.

Leading the pack are Netflix's dramas Ozark and The Crown, both of which earned six nominations for the shows and stars. Trailing behind them with five nominations are HBO's Lovecraft Country, FX on Hulu's Mrs. America, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and Pop TV's Schitt's Creek. Below, see the full roundup of television nominees and stay tuned for the winner reveals this March.

Best Drama Series



Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series



Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series



Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Comedy Series



Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

See Also Our Favorite Shows of 2020 (Expect the Unexpected) These shows, which helped us forget the world outside our windows, did some pretty heavy lifting in a difficult year.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series



Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series



I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Movie Made for Television

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney+)

Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

See Also Our Favorite TV Performances of 2020, From Michaela Cole to Jared Padalecki From Michaela Cole in 'I May Destroy You,' to Nathan Lane in 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,' what kept us peeled to our screens were actors who knocked us off our feet.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television



Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)

John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television



Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller – The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)

Best Talk Show



Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Best Comedy Special



Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Best Short Form Series



The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

Critics Choice Awards 2021, Sunday, March 7, 7/6c, The CW