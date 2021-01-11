'Clarice' Returns to Hunting Monsters 1 Year After 'The Silence of the Lambs' (VIDEO)

Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) isn't getting much sleep, and viewers who tune in to the new CBS drama on February 11 may end up in the same boat.

On January 10, the network unveiled the trailer for Clarice, which follows the FBI agent when she returns to the field in 1993, one year after The Silence of the Lambs. It's pretty chilling, so just imagine what the series will be like!

It's Jayne Atkinson's Attorney General Ruth Martin — who's also the mother of Buffalo Bill's victim Catherine (Marnee Carpenter) — who urges Clarice not only to return to work, but also to not shy away from her "very public reputation for hunting monsters." "I've only done it once," Clarice protests. "It's time you own that reputation," Ruth insists. "It's time to come out of hiding, Starling."

But doing so won't be easy. "This isn't Buffalo territory anymore, Starling," Paul Krendler (Michael Cudlitz) tells her. "We do evidence, not 'It's a full moon and I've got a feeling.' So you'll keep quiet until I tell you, and then you will say what I tell you."

Watch the video below to see Clarice returning to Appalachia (the site of "a lot of old ghosts") and to work and for some of the terrifying images coming in the new series.

Clarice follows the titular character, whose "bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her," the logline teases. "However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life."

The new drama, from executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin, also stars Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, and Devyn Tyler.

Clarice, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 11, 10/9c, CBS