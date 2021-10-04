‘Clarice’ DVD Extra Details Casting Rebecca Breeds, Plus Watch Her Audition (VIDEO)

Clarice may not be continuing on CBS, but fortunately, you’ll be able to watch the first season of the Silence of the Lambs sequel series at home whenever you want. The DVD is out on Tuesday, October 5, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at one of the bonus features.

As part of the extra “The Silence Is Over,” Rebecca Breeds (Clarice Starling), executive producer Jenny Lumet, and pilot director Maja Vrvilo discuss casting the key titular character and continuing the legacy of the character. (Clarice was played by Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs and Julianne Moore in Hannibal.)

“Jodie and Julianne are both incredible actresses, and I think what’s fantastic about getting to be a part of this legacy is that it’s like we’re all different instruments — Jodie’s a flute, Julianne’s a violin, and I’m the guitar — but we’re all playing the same song,” Breeds says. “Clarice is the song.”

“I don’t think that anybody could erase Jodie Foster, but we knew that we needed a woman who could bring her own thing,” Lumet says, adding, “Rebecca Breeds was the last woman to come in and audition.”

Watch the video above for more on casting Breeds, plus get a look at her audition.

The three-disc set of the Clarice: Season One DVD includes every episode, deleted scenes, a gag reel, and behind-the-scenes featurettes taking fans further into the story that continues to captivate audiences. The above video is part of a bonus feature that sees “the producers, cast and crew discuss the challenges and responsibility of bringing the iconic film character, Clarice Starling, to a television series, as well as casting Rebecca Breeds to portray the infamous lead and how they rounded out the cast to create a dynamic cast,” according to its description. “Rebecca will also dive into taking on her role, the challenges faced and making it her own.”