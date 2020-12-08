CBS Sets 'Clarice' Premiere & Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)

"What do you do with all your rage, Clarice?"

That's the question in the first teaser for the highly-anticipated new drama, and CBS announced that Clarice, from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, will premiere on Thursday, February 11, at 10/9c. Also coming in 2021 is Season 2 of Phil Keoghan's competition series Tough as Nails (beginning Wednesday, February 10 at 8/7c).

Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds in the title role, as the FBI agent returns to the field in 1993, one year after The Silence of the Lambs. "Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her," according to CBS. "However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life." Watch the chilling teaser below.

Clarice also stars Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Joining Kurtzman and Lumet as executive producers are Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin.

"All eyes will be on CBS for three consecutive Sundays in early 2021 with the broadcasts of the AFC Championship Game, the GRAMMY Awards, and Super Bowl LV," Thom Sherman, Sr. Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "These powerhouse events provide us with the perfect platforms to promote the February debuts of our captivating new drama, Clarice, and the return of the positive and heartfelt Tough as Nails, which had a very successful first season run that resonated with viewers over the summer."

Queen Latifah's The Equalizer scored the post-Super Bowl slot (Sunday, February 7 at approximately 10/9c) before it moves to its usual night and time (Sundays at 8/7c) the following week. Also in 2021, an episode of FBI will air following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 24 (at approximately 10/9c).

Clarice, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 11, 10/9c, CBS

Tough as Nails, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, February 10, 8/7c, CBS