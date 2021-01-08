'90 Day Fiancé' Sneak Peek: Hazel Meets Tarik's Daughter (VIDEO)

Ready for a sweet moment for one of the couples of 90 Day Fiancé Season 8?

In the January 10 episode, 46-year-old Tarik and 28-year-old Hazel take an important step, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the momentous occasion.

Hazel continues to settle in in Virginia Beach with her fiancé — they began discussing wedding venues in Episode 5 — and that means meeting his daughter, Ari, who has high-functioning autism. Hazel appears to be a bit nervous when the time comes, but that changes once Ari says she knows who she is.

Watch the clip above to hear Tarik's reaction as he explains why he's "overwhelmed" by the moment.

Prior to Season 8 of the hit TLC series, fans saw Tarik and Hazel on Before the 90 Days. Then, he had traveled to meet her in person and the two got engaged. They're just one of seven total couples (four new, three returning) part of the newest season of 90 Day Fiancé, which has launched quite a few spinoffs, including several new ones on the new streaming service discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC