What Is the ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Cast Up to? Here’s How to Find Out

Samantha Bergeson
Comments
Biniyam and Ariela, 90 Day, Other Way
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way may be over — and without the usual Tell All reunion — but you can still find out what your favorite couples are up to because, of course, Instagram.

Click through the gallery to find out who Deavan’s new beau is, who’s relocated to some surprising places, which couples still quarantine together, and more.

Kenneth and Armando, The Other Way
Kenneth Niedermeier

The fit 57 year old still loves life in Mexico with husband Armando and stepdaughter Hannah. Check him out on Instagram (@kenneth_90day) where he has thanked fans for their support, and teased that the couple’s love story isn’t over yet.

Kenneth and Armando, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
Armando Rubio

On his Instagram account, @armando_90day, architect/entrepreneur Armando frequently shares photos of Kenneth and daughter Hannah.

Yazan, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
Yazan Abuhurira

Yazan, who seems to still be in Jordan, often shares selfies with his brothers on his Instagram account (@yazan_abuhurira).

Brittany, 90 Day, The Other Way
Brittany Banks

Brittany, we learn, is back living in Chicago, and has launched AngryKat Podcast. Her Instagram (@thebossbrittany) also includes a video of her smooching with Yazan, so maybe his family is now more relaxed about her social media account. Or not.

Biniyam and Ariela, 90 Day, Other Way
Ariela Weinberg

Ariela shares loving photos on Instagram (@arieladanielle) of her young son Aviel and fiancé Biniyam, including recent beachfront vacation pics. A New Jersey P.O. box is listed in her bio, even though she seems to still be in Ethiopia.

Biniyam, 90 Day, Other Way
Biniyam Shibre

Ethiopian dancer Biniyam shares family snapshots of son Aviel and selfies on his Instagram (@biniyam_shibre).

Jenny, 90 Day, The Other Way
Jenny Slatten

Jenny keeps fans guessing her location by posting videos on Instagram (@jan_frmsan) of her in India and recent photos with her daughter in Palm Springs. While it’s clear she and Sumit are still in a relationship, they may not be physically together after they failed to wed in time to get a visa.

Jenny and Sumit, 90 Day Fiancé; The Other Way
Jenny & Sumit

Jenny and Sumit seemed like a match made in heaven, but their love started on a lie. Jenny revealed on Season 1 of The Other Way that Sumit originally posed on Facebook as an Englishman in his mid-20s named Michael Jones. “All this time I was talking to Michael, even though I was falling in love with him, he had a secret,” Jenny said. Turns out Michael didn’t exist — and the person behind the lie was Indian tech support analyst Sumit. Sumit later confessed to Jenny about the catfish, and Jenny moved to India — twice — to marry him. While their relationship is going strong, Sumit’s family is holding them back from actually walking down the aisle.

Deavan, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
Deavan Clegg

The model and mother of two clearly has moved on from husband Jihoon. She frequently shares photos on Instagram (@deavanclegg) of new beau Topher Park, and tags his influencer page (@hyu.nw).

Jihoon, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
Jihoon Lee

A heartbroken Jihoon debuted his new look on Instagram (@jihoonlee90ty). He posts with cryptic captions, urging Deavan to let him see his son Taeyung in Korea.

Melyza, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
Meylza Zeta

The Colombian beauty seems to be single again, even sharing captions criticizing ex Tim Clarkson for “not trying hard enough” to make it work on her Instagram account (@melyzazeta). Regardless, she seems to be loving life in Medellin. Tim has since deleted his social media accounts.

