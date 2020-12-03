What Is the ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Cast Up to? Here’s How to Find Out
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way may be over — and without the usual Tell All reunion — but you can still find out what your favorite couples are up to because, of course, Instagram.
Click through the gallery to find out who Deavan’s new beau is, who’s relocated to some surprising places, which couples still quarantine together, and more.
