'American Gods': Ricky Whittle on Getting to His Favorite Part of Neil Gaiman's Book (VIDEO)

When the third season of Starz's fantasy series American Godsbegins, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) just wants to be left alone. Of course, we all know what that means — his desire for peace and solitude won't last long since Shadow seems unable to stay out of the trippy orbit that revolves around the eccentric Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane).

It's been a long stretch since Season 2 ended in April 2019, and in the new episodes we find Shadow uncharacteristically happy. In fact, he's living a peaceful existence under an assumed name in a quiet town but, as Whittle told TV Insider recently, that's not going to last — there's more trouble ahead.

But along with the usual problems, will our reluctant hero also find answers about his destiny now that he knows he's a demi-God as son of Odin? And what happens once he gets to the quaint town of Lakeside, which probably isn't as idyllic as it first appears? Let's listen to what Whittle has to say about arriving at his favorite part of the Neil Gaiman book on which the series is based.

And here's the season 3 trailer of the new season:

American Gods, Sundays 8/7c, Starz