MeTV Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Launch of 'Toon in With Me'
MeTV, the free broadcast station that airs classic TV shows, is celebrating it's 10th anniversary. And it recently marked the landmark by launching Toon in With Me, a new weekday one-hour show that includes original comedy sketches, games, special guests and interviews, plus classic cartoons such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tom & Jerry and Popeye.
The network also recently debuted the three-hour-long Saturday Morning Cartoons.
Since launching at the end of 2010, MeTV has had a schedule that reflects family friendly values, and which pulls from many genres.
Shows include comedies M*A*S*H, Carol Burnett and Friends, Mary Tyler Moore, Happy Days, The Honeymooners and The Odd Couple; crime dramas such as Perry Masonand Columbo; westerns including Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and The Big Valley; action heroes Batman, Adventures of Superman and Wonder Woman; and the sci-fi classics of Star Trek, Lost In Space, and The Twilight Zone.
Toon In With Me airs weekdays at 7am/6c on MeTV