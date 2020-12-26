All Elite Wrestler Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee) Dies at 41

All Elite Wrestling's Jon Huber (who performed under the name Brodie Lee) has passed away at the age of 41 of a non-COVID-related lung issue, his wife Amanda announced in an Instagram post.

The heartbreaking post said he was her "best friend" and "the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now." She also gave her thanks to the Mayo Clinic and to the team at All Elite Wrestling for their support.

Huber's All Elite Wrestling debut was in March 2020, when the star was revealed as “The Exalted One,” Leader of the Dark Order, mysterious faction of hooded disciples.

Huber was a much-loved wrestler. His wife's post received some 60,000 responses over 14 hours.