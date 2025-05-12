Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies at 60 – Fans & Friends Pay Tribute

Martin Holmes
Comments
Sabu
Title Match Wrestling YouTube

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Sabu, a pioneer of hardcore wrestling who made his name in ECW and later the WWE, whose passing was announced on Sunday, May 11, at 60 years old.

WWE confirmed the news on X, writing, “WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans.”

AEW also paid tribute, posting on X, “From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Born on December 12, 1964, in Staten Island, New York, Sabu began his wrestling career in the mid-1980s, where he was trained by his uncle, Ed “The Sheik” Farhat. After performing on the independent circuit for several years, he made three appearances in non-televised matches for the WWE (then the World Wrestling Federation).

However, it was during his first tour of Japan in 1991 that the true legend of Sabu was born. Wrestling for Frontier Martial–Arts Wrestling (FMW), Sabu would participate in over two dozen no-rope barbed wire death matches, resulting in scars all over his arms and torso and cementing him as one of the world’s premiere hardcore wrestlers.

Sabu later brought this hardcore style stateside when he joined ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) in 1993. He quickly became a main event star, winning multiple championships and embarking on iconic feuds with the likes of Shane Douglas, Taz, Mick Foley, and Rob Van Dam.

After ECW closed down in 2001, Sabu continued to make his mark in the independent scene before signing with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in 2002, where he wrestled until 2006.

Once he left TNA in 2006, he had a brief stint in WWE as part of the company’s revival of the ECW brand. He competed at WrestleMania 23 in Detroit, Michigan, and wrestled John Cena in a memorable clash at the Vengeance pay-per-view in June 2006.

Sabu has one of the most decorated careers in pro-wrestling history, having appeared in practically all the biggest promotions in the world, including WWE, WCW, ECW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA, CMLL, and more recently, AEW.

He slowed down in recent years but returned on April 18, 2025, for what was billed as his final match, taking on Joey Janela at Game Changer Wrestling in a barbed-wire death match.

Following the news of his passing, many of Sabu’s fans and friends across the wrestling industry paid tribute.

“Sabu was as irreplaceable in my life as he was in the industry. You all know how important he was to my career, and you know how much he meant to me personally,” wrote Rob Van Dam. “He’s been a tremendous influence since I was 18 years old… Learning to be an adult, while you’re in the crazy environment of this business can go several different ways… Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful.”

Matt Hardy wrote, “Sabu was a trailblazing groundbreaker who played a major role in the expansion of what a pro wrestling match could be. The fact that tables are commonly utilized in pro wrestling is because of Terry Brunk & how he made an inanimate object like a table a must see component in his match. Sabu was heavily influential on today’s current style, even though his contributions are still under appreciated by most.”

“Nobody made me want to be a wrestler more than Sabu,” added AEW star Mark Briscoe. “R.I.P. to a true hardcore legend.”

WWE star Sami Zayn wrote, “This is a gut punch. I was pushing this agenda again a few weeks ago after Sabu had his final match. RIP Sabu. One of a kind, absolute legend, and a true game changer for professional wrestling.”

You can check out more tributes below.

All Elite Wrestling

WWE




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'American Idol' top 7
1
Who Made the Top 5 on ‘American Idol’?
Randall Park as Moriarty and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 1 Finale
2
‘Watson’ Boss Explains Watson’s Shocking Decision About Moriarty in Season 1 Finale
Emmett J Scanlan as Paul and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan in Mobland - episode 3, season 1
3
‘MobLand’: Helen Mirren Reveals How Maeve Really Feels About [Spoiler]’s Murder
Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson
4
Kelsea Ballerini Clarifies Her Feelings About Lainey Wilson After ACM Awards
Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Adam Croft — 'Watson' Season 1 Finale
5
‘Watson’: Morris Chestnut Explains Why He ‘Loved’ Season 1 Finale Watson & Moriarty Ending