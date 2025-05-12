Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies at 60 – Fans & Friends Pay Tribute

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Sabu, a pioneer of hardcore wrestling who made his name in ECW and later the WWE, whose passing was announced on Sunday, May 11, at 60 years old.

WWE confirmed the news on X, writing, “WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans.”

AEW also paid tribute, posting on X, “From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/JpgbYj2KKl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2025

Born on December 12, 1964, in Staten Island, New York, Sabu began his wrestling career in the mid-1980s, where he was trained by his uncle, Ed “The Sheik” Farhat. After performing on the independent circuit for several years, he made three appearances in non-televised matches for the WWE (then the World Wrestling Federation).

However, it was during his first tour of Japan in 1991 that the true legend of Sabu was born. Wrestling for Frontier Martial–Arts Wrestling (FMW), Sabu would participate in over two dozen no-rope barbed wire death matches, resulting in scars all over his arms and torso and cementing him as one of the world’s premiere hardcore wrestlers.

Relive the greatest and most extreme moments from the legendary Sabu: https://t.co/kduC6KOlor pic.twitter.com/L73Z5ta7b1 — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025

Sabu later brought this hardcore style stateside when he joined ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) in 1993. He quickly became a main event star, winning multiple championships and embarking on iconic feuds with the likes of Shane Douglas, Taz, Mick Foley, and Rob Van Dam.

After ECW closed down in 2001, Sabu continued to make his mark in the independent scene before signing with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in 2002, where he wrestled until 2006.

Once he left TNA in 2006, he had a brief stint in WWE as part of the company’s revival of the ECW brand. He competed at WrestleMania 23 in Detroit, Michigan, and wrestled John Cena in a memorable clash at the Vengeance pay-per-view in June 2006.

Sabu has one of the most decorated careers in pro-wrestling history, having appeared in practically all the biggest promotions in the world, including WWE, WCW, ECW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA, CMLL, and more recently, AEW.

He slowed down in recent years but returned on April 18, 2025, for what was billed as his final match, taking on Joey Janela at Game Changer Wrestling in a barbed-wire death match.

Following the news of his passing, many of Sabu’s fans and friends across the wrestling industry paid tribute.

“Sabu was as irreplaceable in my life as he was in the industry. You all know how important he was to my career, and you know how much he meant to me personally,” wrote Rob Van Dam. “He’s been a tremendous influence since I was 18 years old… Learning to be an adult, while you’re in the crazy environment of this business can go several different ways… Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful.”

Matt Hardy wrote, “Sabu was a trailblazing groundbreaker who played a major role in the expansion of what a pro wrestling match could be. The fact that tables are commonly utilized in pro wrestling is because of Terry Brunk & how he made an inanimate object like a table a must see component in his match. Sabu was heavily influential on today’s current style, even though his contributions are still under appreciated by most.”

“Nobody made me want to be a wrestler more than Sabu,” added AEW star Mark Briscoe. “R.I.P. to a true hardcore legend.”

WWE star Sami Zayn wrote, “This is a gut punch. I was pushing this agenda again a few weeks ago after Sabu had his final match. RIP Sabu. One of a kind, absolute legend, and a true game changer for professional wrestling.”

You can check out more tributes below.

NJPW is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Sabu at the age of 60. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to Sabu’s family, friends and fans. In memoriam:https://t.co/vmhIFqd8kG pic.twitter.com/aLtP617hxU — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 12, 2025

Rest in peace Sabu, an absolute LEGEND. His memory and inspiration will live on and make people feel for years to come & there will never be another. pic.twitter.com/vjIwwcT3Lu — Masha Slamovich マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) May 11, 2025

Back in the WrestleCircus days, I cosplayed Sabu. Wrestling as him was such a blast. We were on so many shows together. Always quiet and nice to me. Looking through my photos, it appears we never got one together or that I can find..

folks take the damn picture 💔 RIP pic.twitter.com/VB3a6G0smm — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) May 12, 2025

I wrestled Sabu in 2019 a few months after he had a hip replacement. He springboard tornado ddt’d me out of my boots. It was wild! Then he wanted to stab me with a spike for a bit but we figured it out. RIP Sabu One of very few who can say they changed the entire industry. pic.twitter.com/X9P1Cot8Aq — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) May 11, 2025

RIP Sabu Thinking of him and those that loved him. -AA pic.twitter.com/BdEehkMkVr — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) May 12, 2025

Rest in Peace Sabu. I had the good fortune to wrestle him a few times, one extremely memorable match in MLW where he introduced my forehead to his steel spike. I was entranced by his Arabian Moonsault & tried my best to perfect it. One of a kind, gone too soon.

🙏🏻❤️ — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 11, 2025

Throughout his career, Sabu wrestled in ECW, WCW, WWE, TNA, AAA, AJPW, NWA, FMW, NJPW, among many others on TV pic.twitter.com/MmElMwRPqa — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 11, 2025