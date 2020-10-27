'American Gods' Sets Season 3 Return — Read Neil Gaiman's Letter to Fans

American Gods has set its sights on a long-awaited Season 3 return, as the series will be back on Starz beginning Sunday, January 10, 2021.

In addition to the premiere announcement, Neil Gaiman, author of the book that inspired the show and dubbed the "Godsfather himself," penned a special letter to fans that reads as follows:

"When we embarked upon making Season Three of American Gods, we had no idea how timely it would turn out to be. We knew we wanted to return to what people loved and responded to in the book: that it was time for Shadow to go to the little town of Lakeside and try to lose himself in normality.

"And at the same time, in Season Three, we wanted to focus on the characters and their journeys. To show Shadow forging a path guided by the Gods of his ancestors, becoming more himself while deciding who he is and what side he's on — humanity's or that of the Gods. We knew also that we wanted to continue to root the show in the landscapes of America. To explore what 'America' means to its people and to talk about immigrants — about the very different people who came to this remarkable land and brought their gods with them. The new gods of phone and app and glitter demand our attention and our love, and the old gods want to mean something again.

"America must be for all of us, and American Gods must reflect that. This season truly feels as if it does. It's full of drama and emotion, the very real and the utterly strange, and it features some of the finest performances the show has yet seen. It brings back favorite characters, some in remarkable new ways, and we will encounter people and gods we've never met before. I'm proud of our brilliant cast — of Ricky and Emily, of Yetide and Ian, Bruce, Demore, Omid and all the rest — and of what the writers have done to bring the story back on track.

"The struggles of the gods and the people in Season Three of American Gods are the struggles of America. We didn't think it would prove as timely when we plotted it, nor did I think the novel would still be relevant when I wrote it over 20 years ago. But I'm glad it's happening now, in year when it feels as though diverse stories are being heard, and honored, and allowed to change the future.

Thank you so much,

Neil Gaiman"

In addition to the letter, the release includes a special photo of the Lakeside Clunker Board from Hinzelmann's shop, a callback to Gaiman's original book.

Starz announced that it will celebrate American Gods' return with a weekend marathon of the first two seasons ahead of the third season premiere. The binge will begin Saturday, January 9 at 12pm ET/PT and culminate with the Season 3 premiere on Sunday, January 10.

American Gods centers on the inevitable war brewing between the Old Gods of mythology and the New Gods of technology. Ricky Whittle stars as Shadow Moon, a man who finds himself in the service of Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), whom he later learns is the Norse All-Father god Odin.. and his father.

In the new episodes, Shadow tries to change his destiny by settling in the town of Lakeside, Wisconsin, but he'll quickly learn he can't avoid being a god, he can only choose the kind of god he'll be. Joining Whittle and McShane in Season 3 are stars Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Ashley Reyes, Crispin Glover, Demore Barnes, Devery Jacobs, Blythe Danner, Marylin Manson, Julia Sweeney, Iwan Rheon, Danny Trejo, Peter Stormare, Denis O'Hare, Lela Loren, Dominique Jackson, Herizen Guardiola, Wale, and Eric Johnson.

Don't miss the show's return early next year, when American Gods returns in January 2021.

American Gods, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, January 10, 2021, 8/7c, Starz