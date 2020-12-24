The 2020-21 NBA season tipped off just in time to keep its tradition of leaving a full Christmas Day of marquee matchups under the tree.

The action on Friday, December 25 starts with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visiting Jimmy Butler and the 2020 Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on ESPN.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors battle two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee on ABC.

Kevin Durant leads the Brooklyn Nets against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics at Boston's TD Garden on ABC.

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks visit LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in a game simulcast on ABC and ESPN.

The night wraps up with Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers in Denver to clash with Nikola Jokić’s Nuggets on ESPN.

NBA Christmas Day 2020 TV Schedule on ESPN and ABC

Friday, December 25

Noon/11a c: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat, ESPN

2:30/1:30c: Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, ABC

5/4c: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, ABC

8/7c: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, ABC & ESPN

10:30/9:30c: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, ESPN