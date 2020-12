Your 2020-21 NBA National TV Schedule Is Here

After a short offseason and preseason, the NBA tips off the 2020-21 regular season, which has been shortened to 72 games due to COVID-19.

TNT has coverage of opening night on Tuesday, December 22, featuring Stephen Curry's return to the court as his Golden State Warriors visit Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. The nightcap has Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers vs. LeBron James (pictured) and the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

In October, the Lakers won the franchise’s 17th title with a 4-2 NBA Finals series win over the Miami Heat.

ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and regional sports networks air NBA games throughout the season. The schedule has been announced through early March 2021, with the remaining games to be announced later.

Highlights of the season's first half include five national TV games on Christmas Day and five games on the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday on January 18. An NBA Finals rematch between the Lakers and Heat airs in primetime on ABC Saturday, February 20.

2020-21 NBA NATIONAL TV SCHEDULE (FIRST HALF)

All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change. Games After March 4 to Be Announced.

Tuesday, December 22

7pm: Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets, TNT

10pm: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT



Wednesday, December 23

10:30pm: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns, ESPN

7:30pm: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, TNT



Friday, December 25

12pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat, ESPN

2:30pm: Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks, ABC

5pm: Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics, ABC

8pm: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, ABC & ESPN

10:30pm: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, ESPN

See Also Your Full 2020 NFL Regular Season TV Schedule This season will be unlike any in history — teams will play in empty stadiums, many players have opted out, and it’s inevitable that more will be sidelined by coronavirus.

Saturday, December 26

5pm: Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies, NBA TV

7:30pm: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, NBA TV

10pm: Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers, NBA TV

Sunday, December 27

3:30pm: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV

7pm: Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, NBA TV

10pm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV



Monday, December 28

7:30pm: Memphis Grizzlies at Brooklyn Nets, NBA TV

10pm: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV

Tuesday, December 29

7:30pm: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, TNT

10pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, TNT



Wednesday, December 30

7:30pm: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, NBA TV

10pm: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV



Thursday, December 31

6:30pm: Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic, NBA TV

9pm: Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, NBA TV



Friday, January 1

8pm: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV

10:30pm: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors, NBA TV



Saturday, January 2

5pm: Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets, NBA TV

7:30pm: Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans, NBA TV



Sunday, January 3

3pm: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons, NBA TV

6pm: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets, NBA TV

8:30pm: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors, NBA TV



Tuesday, January 5

8pm: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, NBA TV

10:30pm: Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, NBA TV



Wednesday, January 6

7:30pm: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ESPN

10pm: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, ESPN



Thursday, January 7

7:30pm: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, TNT

10pm: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, TNT



Friday, January 8

7:30pm: Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN

10pm: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, ESPN



Saturday, January 9

3pm: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, NBA TV

7pm: Miami Heat at Washington Wizards, NBA TV



Sunday, January 10

3pm: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons, NBA TV

7pm: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, NBA TV



Monday, January 11

8:30pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks, NBA TV



Tuesday, January 12

8pm: Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets, NBA TV

10:30pm: Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, NBA TV



Wednesday, January 13

7:30pm: Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, ESPN

10pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN



Thursday, January 14

7:30pm: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, TNT

10pm: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, TNT



Friday, January 15

7:30pm: Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN

10pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN



Saturday, January 16

5pm: Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV

7:30pm: Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors, NBA TV



Sunday, January 17

1pm: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, NBA TV

7pm: Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City, NBA TV

10pm: Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV



Monday, January 18

12pm: Orlando Magic at New York Knicks, NBA TV

2:30pm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Atlanta Hawks, NBA TV

5pm: Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies, TNT

7:30pm: Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets, TNT

10pm: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT



Tuesday, January 19

9pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz, NBA TV



Wednesday, January 20

7pm: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

9:30pm: Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets, ESPN



Thursday, January 21

7:30pm: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT

10pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Utah Jazz, TNT



Friday, January 22

7:30pm: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

10pm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, ESPN



Saturday, January 23

5pm: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz, NBA TV

7:30pm: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets, NBA TV



Sunday, January 24

3:30pm: Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, NBA TV

7:30pm: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, NBA TV



Monday, January 25

7:30pm: Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets, NBA TV

10pm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors, NBA TV



Tuesday, January 26

8pm: Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets, NBA TV



Wednesday, January 27

7:30pm: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

10pm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors, ESPN



Thursday, January 28

7pm: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat, TNT

9:30pm: Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets, TNT



Friday, January 29

7:30pm: Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN

10pm: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, ESPN



Sunday, January 31

3:30pm: Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets, NBA TV

7pm: Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, NBA TV



Monday, February 1

8:30pm: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, NBA TV



Tuesday, February 2

7:30pm: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn Nets, TNT

10pm: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, TNT



Wednesday, February 3

7pm: Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN

9:30pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, ESPN



Thursday, February 4

7:30pm: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, TNT

10pm: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT



Friday, February 5

7:30pm: Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets, ESPN

10pm: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN



Saturday, February 6

5pm: Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, NBA TV

8:30pm: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, ABC



Sunday, February 7

2pm: Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns, NBA TV



Monday, February 8

7pm: Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets, NBA TV

9:30pm: Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets, NBA TV



Tuesday, February 9

7:30pm: Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans, TNT

10pm: Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz, TNT



Wednesday, February 10

7:30pm: Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks, ESPN

10pm: Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns, ESPN



Thursday, February 11

7:30pm: Miami Heat at Houston Rockets, TNT

10pm: Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers, TNT



Friday, February 12

7:30pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks, ESPN

10pm: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN



Saturday, February 13

5pm: Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns, NBA TV

8:30pm: Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors, ABC



Sunday, February 14

7:30pm: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, NBA TV

10pm: Cleveland at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV



Monday, February 15

7pm: Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards, NBA TV

10pm: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers, NBA TV



Tuesday, February 16

7:30pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, TNT

10pm: Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns, TNT



Wednesday, February 17

7:30pm: Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

10pm: Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors, ESPN



Thursday, February 18

7:30pm: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT

10pm: Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT



Friday, February 19

7pm: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN

9:30pm: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets, ESPN



Saturday, February 20

5pm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, NBA TV

8:30pm: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, ABC



Sunday, February 21

8pm: Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN



Monday, February 22

7pm: San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, NBA TV

10pm: Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers, NBA TV



Tuesday, February 23

7:30pm: Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, TNT

10pm: Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, TNT



Wednesday, February 24

7:30pm: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat, ESPN

10pm: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz, ESPN



Thursday, February 25

7pm: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers, TNT

9:30pm: New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks, TNT



Friday, February 26

7:30pm: Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, ESPN

10pm: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN



Saturday, February 27

6pm: New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs, NBA TV

8:30pm: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, ABC



Sunday, February 28

8pm: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN



Monday, March 1

8pm: Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans, NBA TV

10:30pm: Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers, NBA TV



Tuesday, March 2

7:30pm: Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics, TNT

10pm: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT



Wednesday, March 3

7:30pm: Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets, ESPN

10pm: Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN



Thursday, March 4

7pm: Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, TNT

9:30pm: Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans, TNT