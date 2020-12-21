Netflix Teases 'Death to 2020's All-Star Cast in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Some of your favorite stars come on December 27 together to bid 2020 a not-so-kind farewell in Netflix's Death to 2020.

From Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, this mocumentary looks back on the year with stars taking on various personas. Interweaving real footage and material, celebrities stand in as fictitious experts and political figures to reflect on the horrible year that was.

Helping to say good riddance are Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, and Laurence Fishburne. The stars shine in the first trailer which Netflix unveiled alongside first-look photos and an official release date.

"Those who only know me through Black Mirror may not realize that when not writing speculative sci-fi about people frowning at smartphones, I've spent years making comedy shows in the UK - including many topical comedy specials," Brooker said in a statement released by Netflix.

"Death to 2020 features fictional characters discussing real events in a bombastic mockumentary, but quite a bit sillier than that makes it sound," Brooker continued. "It felt like an apt format for Netflix, which is known for high-end documentaries, but also like a good opportunity to create a different kind of comedy special that deals with the year head-on while also showcasing some brilliant performers. I don’t love the word 'satire,' but there’s some of that here, alongside some angry jokes, and some goofy jokes."

Check out the trailer below.

Death to 2020, Premieres Sunday, December 27, Netflix