It may not be new Black Mirror content, but its creators have something new coming to Netflix to mark the occasion that is the year 2020.

"Even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make this year up. But they do have something to add," reads the message in the teaser for the comedy event, Death to 2020.

It's still being made and is something "you'll never forget," the video (below) continues. "From the year you really don't want to remember." It's "coming soon," but as the announcement also asks, is it "too soon?"

According to the streaming service, this comedy event "tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

Death to 2020 stars Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, and more.

The comedy event is created and executive produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones and produced by Alison Marlow.

Death to 2020, Coming Soon, Netflix