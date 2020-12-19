Maureen McCormick on 2020, From Holiday Movies to Her Favorite TV Moment (Video)

Home renovation for the holidays! Actress and author Maureen McCormick, most famous for playing popular teen Marcia Brady on classic family sitcom The Brady Bunch from 1969-74, joins us to chat about her holiday plans and her new design show, Frozen in Time (premiering January 4 on Discovery+).

The show features McCormick and interior designer Dan Vickery updating houses whose aesthetics are stuck in the 1960s, '70s and '80s. McCormick proved her design chops in the Emmy-nominated 2019 miniseries A Very Brady Renovation and says that in the upcoming series, “We’re making them fresh but keeping the best of those time periods.”

We talk about finding Christmas cheer even while separated from family during the pandemic (“It’s a hard year,” McCormick confesses); how her favorite 2020 TV character, who fills her with hope, turned out to be on a show she almost didn’t watch, and more.