'Days' Deidre Hall on 2020, From Holiday Movies to Her Favorite TV Moment (VIDEO)

The drama may be at a fever pitch most of the time in Salem on NBC's long running sudser Days of Our Lives, but, thankfully, things are more low key at the home of star Deidre Hall, who plays Dr. Marlena Evans.

Continuing our series of holiday videos, Hall chats with us about her holiday plans, how she binges Hallmark movies like the rest of us, and more. Check out what she has to say here:

