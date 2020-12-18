'L.A. Law' Sequel in the Works — Blair Underwood to Return

Ready to go back to court with Blair Underwood?

There's an L.A. Law sequel in the works at ABC, and one of its stars (who joined in the second season) is set to return as attorney Jonathan Rollins, according to Deadline. In this potential new series, Rollins is now "more conservative" and in conflict with millennial JJ Freeman when it comes to the future of law firm McKenzie Brackman — which now focuses on "only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases" — and how it will "effect political and legal change."

For the most part, the cast would be entirely new, but Underwood "likely" wouldn't be the only original star to return, according to the report.

The original series cast included Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, and Jimmy Smits (who recently returned to the legal drama in NBC's one-season Bluff City Law). We'll have to wait to see if anyone else reprises his or her role if this sequel is picked up.

L.A. Law, created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher, aired its eight seasons (1986 to 1994) on NBC. Bochco's son, Jesse, and widow, Dayna, are set as executive producers (via Steven Bochco Productions). Arrow's Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed will write and also executive produce with Underwood and director Anthony Hemingway.

Underwood's recent TV credits include Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, The Lion Guard, Dear White People, When They See Us, Quantico, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.