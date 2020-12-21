What's Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2021
The new year is bringing new titles to Netflix as the streaming platform makes way for fresh episodes of fan favorites and originals, and older ones leave.
Cobra Kai's third season, new episodes of Disenchantment, and Nicolas Cage's History of Swear Words are just a few of the titles subscribers can look forward to in January. Below, get the full roundup of what's coming and going from the Netflix library in 2021's first month.
Available This Month on Netflix:
January TBA
50M2 — Netflix Original
Bonding: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Cobra Kai: Season 3 — Netflix Original
June & Kopi — Netflix Film
The Netflix Afterparty — Netflix Original
January 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original
The Minimalist: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary
Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
January 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film
January 5
Gabby's Dollhouse — Netflix Family
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words — Netflix Original
L.A.'s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — Netflix Original
January 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film
Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary
Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary
January 7
Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film
January 8
Charming — Netflix Film
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — Netflix Original
Lupin — Netflix Original
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family
Pretend It's a City — Netflix Documentary
Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film
January 10
Spring Breakers (2012)
January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary
The Intouchables (2011)
January 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
January 15
Bling Empire — Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Disenchantment: Part 3 — Netflix Original
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire — Netflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)
January 16
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
January 18
Homefront (2013)
January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4 — Netflix Family
January 20
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft — Netflix Original
January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4 — Netflix Original
January 22
Blown Away: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Busted!: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Fated: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — Netflix Family
So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film
The White Tiger — Netflix Film
January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original
January 26
Go Dog Go — Netflix Family
January 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film
January 29
Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film
The Dig — Netflix Film
Finding 'Ohana — Netflix Film
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary
January 31
Fatima (2020)
Leaving This Month:
Bloodsport (1988)
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Mara (2017)
The Monster (2016)
The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Haven: Seasons 1-5
The Master (2012)
A Serious Man (2009)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Waco: Limited Series (2018)
Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home: Season
When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
We Are Your Friends (2015)
Swiss Army Man (2016)
The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Employee of the Month (2006)
For Colored Girls (2010)
Malicious (2018)
Mr. Deeds (2002)
Pineapple Express (2008)