What's Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2021

The new year is bringing new titles to Netflix as the streaming platform makes way for fresh episodes of fan favorites and originals, and older ones leave.

Cobra Kai's third season, new episodes of Disenchantment, and Nicolas Cage's History of Swear Words are just a few of the titles subscribers can look forward to in January. Below, get the full roundup of what's coming and going from the Netflix library in 2021's first month.

Available This Month on Netflix:

January TBA



50M2 — Netflix Original

Bonding: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Cobra Kai: Season 3 — Netflix Original

June & Kopi — Netflix Film

The Netflix Afterparty — Netflix Original

January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original

The Minimalist: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary

Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

January 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film

January 5

Gabby's Dollhouse — Netflix Family

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words — Netflix Original

L.A.'s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — Netflix Original

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film

Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary

January 7

Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film

January 8

Charming — Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Lupin — Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family

Pretend It's a City — Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film

January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables (2011)

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary

January 15

Bling Empire — Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Disenchantment: Part 3 — Netflix Original

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire — Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)

January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

January 18

Homefront (2013)

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — Netflix Family

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — Netflix Original

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — Netflix Original

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Busted!: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Fated: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — Netflix Family

So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film

The White Tiger — Netflix Film

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original

January 26

Go Dog Go — Netflix Family

January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film

The Dig — Netflix Film

Finding 'Ohana — Netflix Film

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary

January 31

Fatima (2020)

Leaving This Month:

Bloodsport (1988)

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Mara (2017)

The Monster (2016)

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Swiss Army Man (2016)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)