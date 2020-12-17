The Grishaverse Novels Are Coming to Netflix in 'Shadow and Bone' (VIDEO)

Your next favorite Netflix fantasy series (from the Stranger Things production company 21 Laps Entertainment) may be coming in the spring.

Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, is set to premiere on the streaming service in April 2021, as revealed in an announcement teaser December 17.

"You and I are going to change the world," we hear in the fantastically stunning video below.

The series takes place in a world torn apart by war, where "lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free," Netflix teases. The "monstrous threat" is the Shadow Fold, and Alina must train with an elite army of magical soldiers, Grisha.

But what she'll find as she works on her power is that allies can be enemies (and vice versa) and "nothing in this lavish world is what it seems," the logline continues. Among the "dangerous forces at play" is "a crew of charismatic criminals," and magic alone won't help her.

The cast of the eight one-hour episodes includes Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie), and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia).

Eric Heisserer serves as showrunner and writer. Joining him as executive producers are Stranger Things' Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, Josh Barry, Bardugo, Pouya Shahbazian, and director Lee Toland Krieger.

