WTF?: Nicolas Cage to Host 'History of Swear Words' Comedy Series at Netflix (VIDEO)

Get ready to be schooled by...Nicolas Cage?

The Oscar and Golden Globe winner is hosting a new comedy series on Netflix, History of Swear Words, set to premiere on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. And as you can see in the preview (below), he does so with his usual flair.

"It is a thing of great wonder and mystery, quivering with complexity, strength, and resilience, however, also, buried within a delicate femininity, and dare I even say, naughtiness," he says. "Look one way, and you see a gentle, feline innocence. Look another way, and oh my. Yes, it has the power to stir our souls and intoxicate our minds." Watch the video below for more — and make sure to stay until the end.

Netflix describes History of Swear Words as "The history lesson you didn't know you needed" as it "explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words." The six-episode series, featuring interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians, and entertainers, will uncover the origins of "f**k," "s**t," "bitch," "dick," "p***y," and "damn."

Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. are among the guest stars.

Experts include Benjamin Bergen (cognitive scientist, author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (film critic/host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (author of Holy S**t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (lexicographer, author of Word By Word).

Bellamie Blackstone serves as showrunner and executive produces with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, and Beth Belew for Funny or Die, and Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner for B17 Entertainment.

History of Swear Words, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Netflix