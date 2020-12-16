'The Masked Singer': Mushroom, Sun & Crocodile Sing One Final Round (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 4 Finale, "The Season 4 Finale — Last Mask Standing."]

The Masked Singer wraps up a spectacular fourth season with final performances from its Top 3 contenders in the finale.

While Crocodile, Mushroom, and Sun battle it out one last time, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke join host Nick Cannon in the continuing guessing game of who's behind the masks.

Below, we break down the performances, clues, and guesses but beware of major spoilers as we unveil the night's big winner.

Crocodile

Song: "Open Arms" by Journey

Clues: They're expressing their true self on the show; they grew up dirt poor; the first album they bought was Journey's Frontiers; loves to sing more than anything; gifts Jenny with an angel.

Identity: Final guesses for this performer include Bradley Cooper, Jon Hamm, Jared Leto, Nick Lachey, Jordan Knight, Howie Dorough, and Nick Carter.

Mushroom

Song: "I Wish" by Stevie Wonder

Clues: Transformative; their daughter is their ultimate inspiration; connection is important; gifts Nicole with cookie dough ice cream.

Identity: Guesses for this singer's identity include Maxwell, Frank Ocean, Neo, Justin Timberlake, Donald Glover, The Weeknd, Keegan-Michael Key, Pharrell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aloe Blacc, Billy Porter, and Jaden Smith.

Sun

Song: "The Story" by Brandi Carlile

Clues: Has been in the industry since they were a kid; might be seen as a little kid by some or a grounded adult by others; wants to prove they're all those things and more; love conquers all; hopes its shines; gifts Robin with mistletoe garland.

Identity: Demi Lovato, LeAnn Rimes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Madonna, Mandy Moore, Katherine McPhee, and Natasha Beddingfield were among the guesses for this masked contestant.

The Big Reveal

When the votes were finally in, Sun was named the Season 4 winner followed by runner up Mushroom and third place contender Crocodile. So, who was behind the final masks? Nick Carter was behind Crocodile's disguise, Aloe Blacc was under Mushroom's mask and LeAnn Rimes was behind the winning Sun's mask. Jenny took home her own prize as the winner of The Masked Singer's Golden Ear trophy for identifying the most contestants this season.

The Masked Singer, Season 5, TBA, Fox