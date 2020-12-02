'The Masked Singer': Sun Makes the Panelists Cry in Super Six Semi Finals (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 4, Episode 10, "The Semi Finals — The Super Six."]

The Masked Singer's fourth season is nearing its end and the Super Six Semi Finals are making way for the three competitors who will battle it out for the top title.

Keeping things interesting in this latest week of competition, the Super Six — Mushroom, Sun, Jellyfish, Popcorn, Seahorse, and Crocodile — bring some high-octane pep to the stage with their performance of A-Ha's "Take on Me" before guest panelist Craig Robinson is introduced. Joining Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, Robinson's ready to offer some guesses of his own for the Super Six's identities.

This week's competition sees the final performers compete in three paired battles that will determine Season 4's Top 3. First up are Seahorse and Crocodile, followed by Mushroom and Jellyfish, then Sun and Popcorn. All of the groups put maximum effort in with several show-stopping moments, including a tear-inducing performance from Sun.

Below, we round up the clues, performances, and identity guesses for each of the Super Six contestants.

Seahorse

Song: "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars

Clues: They used to be shy and wouldn't always show their diva side; is discovering purpose through performing; fierce women; telescope; there's a connection to Nick in her safe.

Identity: Guesses include Tori Kelly, Ke$ha, Sia, Fergie, Christina Aguilera, Jojo, Halsey, and Maren Morris.

Crocodile

Song: "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith

Clues: They are feeling more alive; freedom of genre on the show; doing this for their "croclings"; they would drive eight hours after their shows to be home with their kids; they don't want to miss a thing; pizza rat; there's a connection to Craig in their safe.

Identity: Names being thrown around include AJ McLean, Nick Lachey, and Nick Carter.

Mushroom

Song: "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse

Clues: They want to share a message of unity through music; they have lost someone in this pandemic; magical, loud, and proud; clock set to 3; connection to Robin in their safe.

Identity: Guesses include Jaden Smith, Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odom Jr., and Keegan-Michael Key.

Jellyfish

Song: "Stay" by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko

Clues: Feels free on stage; felt like a fish out of water at first; Eiffel tower; connection to Ken in their safe.

Identity: Names are a little all over the place and include Chloe Kim, Charli XCX, Grimes, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Sofia Richie, Yara Shahidi, Daisy Ridley, and Addison Rae.

Sun

Song: "When the Party's Over" by Billie Eilish

Clues: Is doing the show out of pure joy; they competed in dance competitions as a kid; they have a hard time expressing themselves; exposing soul to the world; shine bright; fire breathing; connection to Nicole in safe.

Identity: Panelist guesses for this singer are LeAnn Rimes, Brandi Carlile, Kate Hudson, and Emilia Clarke.

Popcorn

Song: "Better Be Good to Me" by Tina Turner

Clues: Feels blessed to be participating; spread message of positivity; emotional; doing what she's done since her competitors were in diapers; STOP sign; connection to Jenny in her safe.

Identity: Possible guesses include Mary Wilson, Taylor Dayne, Tina Turner, Bette Midler, and Diana Ross.

In the end, the three performers who lose their battles include Seahorse, Jellyfish, and Popcorn, who were all subsequently unmasked. After a final round of guessing from the panelists, it was time for the big reveals.

First up was Popcorn, who ended up being Taylor Dayne. Meanwhile, Chloe Kim was behind the Jellyfish mask, and Seahorse was the disguise for Tori Kelly.

Who is behind the three remaining masks? Tune in next week to find out.

The Masked Singer, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8/7c, FOX