'The Talk's Sharon Osbourne Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Talk's Sharon Osbourne is battling COVID-19. The talk show co-host revealed news about a "brief hospitalization" related to the diagnosis.

The TV personality took to Twitter to share the update with her fans, writing, "I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19."

"After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus," she continues. "Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

While Sharon did appear on the Monday, December 14, broadcast hours before this announcement went out, her statement indicates that the show's episodes must have been pre-taped as The Talk "is on scheduled hiatus."

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

The host has received several well wishes since the news broke, including a message from The Talk on Twitter. "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you ❤️," the show's account commented on Sharon's posting.

Osbourne is married to Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne; the pair appeared alongside their children Jack and Kelly on the early 2000s reality program The Osbournes.

The Talk, Weekdays, 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, CBS