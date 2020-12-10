Ellen DeGeneres Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Show Shutters Production Until 2021

Ellen DeGeneres took to social media on December 10 to inform fans that she has the coronavirus. In a tweet addressed to her followers, DeGeneres also hinted that her show will not continue until 2021, and multiple outlets have since reported that production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show will indeed shut down until the new year.

Despite the diagnosis, the talk show host wants viewers to know that she's "feeling fine right now" and will "see you again after the holidays." The Ellen DeGeneres Show is known for it's holiday episodes, as the host puts on her 12 Days of Giveaways ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

The news comes months after the show returned to the studio following COVID-19 related shut down. Before heading back into the studio, Ellen hosted episodes from her home. But the pandemic wasn't the only challenge that the TV personality faced in 2020.

Rumors about a toxic work environment began to circulate this summer and led DeGeneres to address the issue in a candid statement to viewers and fans. The ordeal led to the firing of three producers and the promotion of Stephen "tWitch"Boss to co-executive producer.

Stay tuned for updates about the show's status as we head into the new year.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Returning 2021, Weekdays, Check your local listings